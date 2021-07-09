Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 49,344 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

