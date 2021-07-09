Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 10,930 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.42% of TriState Capital worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.