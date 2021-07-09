Brown Advisory Inc. Has $30.23 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GoDaddy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.
GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
