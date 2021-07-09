Brown Advisory Inc. Has $30.23 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GoDaddy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

