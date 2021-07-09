Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528,082 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 281,193 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,355,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 273,976 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

