Brokers Set Expectations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

RSVA opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

