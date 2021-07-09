Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $448.22

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.22.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $474.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

