Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target at $16.04

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

