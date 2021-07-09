Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Target Price at $15.00

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on REPYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s payout ratio is presently 126.67%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

