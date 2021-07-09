Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $119.89

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Post stock opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Post will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

