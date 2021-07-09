Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $119.89

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.89.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
Post stock opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
