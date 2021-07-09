Brokerages Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Price Target at $50.00

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.