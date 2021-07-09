Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$64.89

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

