Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target at $235.25

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.25.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $212.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

