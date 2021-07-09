Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$5.54

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$757.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.67. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

