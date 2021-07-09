Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price at $33.43

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

