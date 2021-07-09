Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price at $47.91

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ADNT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adient by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $14,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

