Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCON. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

TCON opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $95.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

