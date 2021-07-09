Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.85. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 352%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $3,452,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $8,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.