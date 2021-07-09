Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,657 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the period.

CYTK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

