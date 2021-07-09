Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

