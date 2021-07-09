Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

XENE traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 32,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,219,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 288,022 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

