Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. 821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,258. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

