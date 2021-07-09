Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.38. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

RMD traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.34. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,766,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

