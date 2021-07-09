Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post sales of $24.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Investar reported sales of $22.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $93.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISTR. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 109.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth $485,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

