Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post sales of $24.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Investar reported sales of $22.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $93.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 109.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth $485,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
