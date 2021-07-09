Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCPC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,047. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

