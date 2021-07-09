Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228,957 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,670,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $474.37. 16,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,980. The company has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

