BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 969,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

