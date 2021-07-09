BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2,951.7% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 183,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $21,883,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $63.95 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

