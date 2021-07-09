Brenntag SE to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brenntag in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $19.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

