Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

