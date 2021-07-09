Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of BAK stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
