Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after buying an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after buying an additional 737,598 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE X traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $23.86. 227,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,854,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.