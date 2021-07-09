Bramshill Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 66,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.