Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $896,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of STX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.75. 2,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.