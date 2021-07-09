Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $770,000 in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,898 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Kimbell Royalty Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,368. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $764.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

