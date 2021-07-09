Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

IEP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 204,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

