Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 5,749 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

