bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $12.85 on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

