Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Trading Down 0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.74 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues SA will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

