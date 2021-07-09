Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $674.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.10 million and the highest is $678.59 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.45 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

