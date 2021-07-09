Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $31.62 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

