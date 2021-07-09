BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CAS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.86.

TSE:CAS opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

