B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $561.19

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.19 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 574.64 ($7.51). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 548.60 ($7.17), with a volume of 7,171,433 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 537.86 ($7.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 561.19. The stock has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

