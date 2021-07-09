BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAIIU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $5,676,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $4,220,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $4,151,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $3,976,000.

OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

