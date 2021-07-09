BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCIIU. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

Shares of HCIIU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

