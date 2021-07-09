BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 96,500 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38,985.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880,867 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.