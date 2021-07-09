BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTPBU. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

NASDAQ GTPBU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

