BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sempra Energy by 296.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,366 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 46.4% in the first quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 116,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 58.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 79,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

