BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.51 Million in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

NASDAQ ATVCU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

