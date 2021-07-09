BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 350,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $398,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of LEGAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.