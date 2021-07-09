Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Down to $22.34

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $21.84. Blue Bird shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,673.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $215,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.