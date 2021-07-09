Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $473,431.83 and $7.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.54 or 0.00877470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

